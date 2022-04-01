Xbox is keeping the Share to Twitter feature

HQ

It looks like Xbox consoles will continue to be able to share clips and screenshots to Twitter going forward, as despite rumours early this month that the feature was removed in the Insider build of the consoles, community feedback has led to Xbox backtracking and keeping the feature around.

As Xbox Insider program lead, Brad Rossetti states on Twitter, "Thanks for your feedback on the Twitter share feature change we flighted in 2204 - that change is being reverted to the previous behavior from today in this new build".

So there we have it, you can continue to grace your Twitter feed and followers with all manners of trick shots and interesting clips going forward, without needing to go through a smartphone to get a post published.