Xbox is interested in expanding partnerships with Chinese game companies

HQ

Representatives of the Xbox team have repeatedly stated that they would like to have more Asian studios, particularly Japanese ones. They finally got one with the acquisition of Bethesda, Tango Gameworks, which strangely enough was shut down shortly after the launch of the successful Hi-Fi Rush.

But the dream obviously lives on, and in recent years, Chinese game developers have begun to make their mark in the industry. Perhaps this is why Microsoft now seems to want to strengthen its ties with China, as noted by Hazzador Gamin on Threads.

Apparently, Microsoft is specifically looking for a Business Development Lead, writing that "Xbox Partnerships & Business Development team is hiring a China Business Development Lead to work with partners across Asia" to "lead business development activities with gaming publishers and developers in the region."

There is a long list of job duties, an important point being to "close Xbox, Windows, Game Pass, and event partnerships with publishers and developers."

It will of course take a while before we see the effect of this, but it is clear that the focus is on China right now. Their studios are no longer content with being support developers for Japanese and Western companies, but have recently released big hits such as Black Myth: Wukong and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and this is apparently something that is here to stay.