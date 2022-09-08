Xbox is getting a completely new dashboard and menus in 2023

HQ

Gamers' wants and needs have changed drastically the last decade, so it's not surprising Microsoft has made many minor tweaks to the Xbox menus through the years. Some had still hoped to see something completely new when Xbox Series launched, but that's seemingly happening next year.

Ivy Krislov, Senior Product Manager Lead of Xbox Experiences, reveals that the Xbox dashboard will change drastically in 2023. We don't know exactly in what way, as a few Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring will experience and test a wide variety of changes in the coming months and share their feedback with the company. The first ones include a "Jump back in" row where recently used games and applications are, some of the most important system apps getting their own dedicated tiles, and curated content and recommendations based on your taste further down below.

Simply put, the main goal seems to be to make it easier and faster for us to find and use our favourite stuff, create a better flow and synergy in the menus and generally make a more personal dashboard. That's why you won't necessarily see something like the example below when the final version is released, as that depends on both the testers' and your feedback in the coming months.

What kind of changes do you want to see?