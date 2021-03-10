Xbox is getting a big update on March 16

You're watching Advertisements

Almost a month ago, the Xbox Wireless Headset was announced and at the same time confirmed for a March 16 launch. Now, Microsoft has revealed via Xbox Wire that the Xbox system itself will get a pretty major update on the same date.

With this update comes toggles for both Auto HDR as well as FPS Boost, both features intended to make older games run, feel and look better. If you want to use these, just head to the game's manage settings. If the title you are about to play don't support this, the options to toggle them won't be visible.

Another new thing is that Achievements are coming back to the Xbox app, and Microsoft writes that the "first update will include a list of achievements in the app, an achievements details screen, and achievement unlocked notifications" with more to come in the following months (leaderboards is specifically mentioned).

But the most important thing is the new sound settings though. Here are the things you will be able to control with the Xbox Accessories app starting March 16:

"With the update, the app lets you fine-tune the audio controls for a customized audio experience, including equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring, and brightness of the mic's mute light. Best of all, the headset can stay updated with the latest features via wireless updates from your console, ensuring you'll have a premium audio experience that continues to evolve."

Finally there are other features as well like smoother overview of your Xbox subscriptions and a couple of improvements to My Games & Apps - while TV Listings in OneGuide for Xbox One is getting removed.

Sounds pretty awesome, doesn't it?