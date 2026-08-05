Xbox is gearing up for the Tokyo Game Show with new Japanese surprises

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For many years, Microsoft has been investing quite heavily in the Tokyo Game Show; last year, for example, they announced Forza Horizon 6. Although their console business could definitely do better in Japan (though, to be honest, not much worse), we all know they also have the PC market, and they've made no secret of their desire to attract both Japanese game companies and gamers to Xbox.

2026 will be no exception, and they've now announced that there will be an Xbox event this year as well. On September 17 at 11:00 a.m. BST / 12:00 p.m. CEST, they'll kick off an event where we actually have no idea what will be shown. Nevertheless, it seems likely that we'll once again see Persona 6 (which was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase in June), DLC and/or a PS5 release date for Forza Horizon 6, and a number of highly anticipated Japanese games coming to Xbox, but hopefully also something completely new.

We'll be covering the event, of course. That said, what are you hoping to see?