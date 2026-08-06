Xbox is finally looking to introduce a Platinum Trophy-equivalent Achievement

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Recently, the slate of planned new features for the Xbox platform were detailed. Arriving first as part of the Xbox Insiders programme so certain fans can test the features and share their feedback before they launch to the public, these planned improvements include some long-requested systems.

Soon, Xbox users will be able to include party chat audio in their captured clips, and fear not, this will be an opt-in system, meaning someone can't capture your audio unless you want that to be allowed.

You'll be able to control your cloud saves to greater effect, meaning you can restore previously synced cloud saves directly from your Xbox console, and even browse cloud saves if you need to recover a previous version.

The wishlist feature on the store is being expanded so you can add even more games to it, with the new total topping out at 1,000 games, all in an effort to better track what you want to play and pick up later.

Lastly, there are plans in place to change how you view Achievements and your history in gathering the awards. You'll be able to sort by game name, completion percentage, Gamerscore earned, number of Achievements unlocked, and more. And on the Achievement front, Xbox boss Asha Sharma has revealed a future planned feature is to introduce Platinum Trophy-equivalent Achievements, with this being a system the "team is working on" and with plans for it to debut "later this year".

Again, much of this is only accessible to Xbox Insiders as of the moment, but usually this only remains the case for a few weeks before rolling out to the wider public.