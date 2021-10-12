Xbox is currently hosting a competition for a SpongeBob-themed Series X

HQ

With Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl releasing recently, Xbox is currently giving fans the chance to win two limited-edition Series X consoles themed after SpongeBob SquarePants and Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Both of these consoles are exclusive to the competition and you won't be able to find them on store shelves at a later date.

To be able to win one of the two consoles, you need to follow the official Xbox Twitter account and retweet the following tweet with the hashtag #XboxAllStarBrawlsweepstakes. The competition is set to close on October 24 and the winners will be notified on October 29. The full list of rules for the giveaway can be found here.

You can take a look at the two console designs below:

