Xbox is being sued over controller joystick drift

Following the well-documented class-action lawsuit against Nintendo for its Joy-Con defect which caused the joysticks to drift, Microsoft is now facing a similar class-action lawsuit. Filed by a Mr McFadden, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of the filer and all those who have been similarly affected by the widespread issue of drifting Xbox One controller joysticks. The filing, and a survey, should you have been affected yourself, states;

"This is a class action lawsuit brought against Microsoft Corporation by Plaintiff on behalf

of himself and all others similarly situated who purchased wireless, Microsoft-brand Xbox One

controllers. These wireless Microsoft-brand Xbox One controllers are defective. The

potentiometer within the joystick component—the mechanism that translates the physical movement of the thumbstick into movement within the video game—contains a design flaw such

that the wiper component of the potentiometer scrapes resistive material off a curved track,

which then adheres to the wiper causing unwanted electrical contact, or movement, without input

from the user. Once this damage occurs, the joystick registers phantom input or stick drift,

thwarting accurate gameplay. Accurate gameplay is the central purpose of video game

controllers."

Have you had issues with your Xbox One controller's joysticks being defective?