Xbox introduces strike system to show how naughty you've been

Xbox has launched its latest safety and enforcement system. Known as the Enforcement Strike System, this will see every Xbox player being judged by a series of strikes that reflect how often they have broken community policies and been reported on by other users.

The system is said to act similar to a driver's licence, meaning you will amass strikes based on the severity of your actions, and the number of strikes you amass will determine the consequence you face. Xbox's examples suggest two strikes will lead to a one-day ban, but four strikes will lead to a seven day ban. If you manage to hit the cap of eight strikes, you will be banned from Xbox's social features (messaging, parties, party chat, multiplayer, and so forth) for an entire year.

Strikes are said to remain on a player's account for six months before being removed, and starting now, as the system is in place, everyone has a blank slate, meaning no strikes.

Xbox has also said that reports will only ever be reviewed by real people, and that strikes won't be given by automated systems. Essentially, Xbox promises "No volume of inaccurate reports results in an enforcement."

You will be able to review and see your own enforcement history, to see if you have been naughty or nice in the last six months while playing Xbox.