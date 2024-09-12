Xbox introduces Game Pass Standard

HQ

Game Pass has been expanded and together with PC, Core and Ultimate, a slightly more moderate version called Standard has now been launched. The price for this is £11 per month and then you get access to "hundreds of games" plus the opportunity to play online and take advantage of exclusive discounts.

In short, just like with Core, you will not be able to take part in day one launches of Xbox's own big games, something that is clearly promising if you view the list of available games. Below you can see all the titles that are currently exclusive to the most expensive version of Game Pass.



Age of Mythology: Retold Standard Edition



Another Crab's Treasure



Botany Manor



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Bundle



Core Keeper



Creatures of Ava



Diablo IV



Dungeons Of Hinterberg



Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes



Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn



Flock



Forza Motorsport Standard Edition



Galacticare



Go Mecha Ball



Harold Halibut



Hauntii



Humanity



Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess



Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview)



Little Kitty, Big City



Magical Delicacy



MLB The Show 24 Xbox One



MLB The Show 24 Xbox Series X|S



Neon White



Octopath Traveler II



Open Roads



Payday 3



PlateUp!



Robin Hood - Sherwood Builders



Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends



Sea of Solitude



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Slime Rancher 2



SpiderHeck



Star Trucker



Starfield



Still Wakes the Deep



Tchia



The Case of the Golden Idol



The Rewinder



Turnip Boy Robs a Bank



Valorant



You Suck at Parking



