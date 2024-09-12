English
Xbox introduces Game Pass Standard

It's joining the PC, Core, and Ultimate tiers.

Game Pass has been expanded and together with PC, Core and Ultimate, a slightly more moderate version called Standard has now been launched. The price for this is £11 per month and then you get access to "hundreds of games" plus the opportunity to play online and take advantage of exclusive discounts.

In short, just like with Core, you will not be able to take part in day one launches of Xbox's own big games, something that is clearly promising if you view the list of available games. Below you can see all the titles that are currently exclusive to the most expensive version of Game Pass.


  • Age of Mythology: Retold Standard Edition

  • Another Crab's Treasure

  • Botany Manor

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Bundle

  • Core Keeper

  • Creatures of Ava

  • Diablo IV

  • Dungeons Of Hinterberg

  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

  • Flock

  • Forza Motorsport Standard Edition

  • Galacticare

  • Go Mecha Ball

  • Harold Halibut

  • Hauntii

  • Humanity

  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

  • Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview)

  • Little Kitty, Big City

  • Magical Delicacy

  • MLB The Show 24 Xbox One

  • MLB The Show 24 Xbox Series X|S

  • Neon White

  • Octopath Traveler II

  • Open Roads

  • Payday 3

  • PlateUp!

  • Robin Hood - Sherwood Builders

  • Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends

  • Sea of Solitude

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Slime Rancher 2

  • SpiderHeck

  • Star Trucker

  • Starfield

  • Still Wakes the Deep

  • Tchia

  • The Case of the Golden Idol

  • The Rewinder

  • Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

  • Valorant

  • You Suck at Parking

What do you think of this new Standard tier, good or bad?

