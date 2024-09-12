Xbox introduces Game Pass Standard

Dansk
Game Pass has been expanded and together with PC, Core and Ultimate, a slightly more moderate version called Standard has now been launched. The price for this is £11 per month and then you get access to "hundreds of games" plus the opportunity to play online and take advantage of exclusive discounts.
In short, just like with Core, you will not be able to take part in day one launches of Xbox's own big games, something that is clearly promising if you view the list of available games. Below you can see all the titles that are currently exclusive to the most expensive version of Game Pass.
What do you think of this new Standard tier, good or bad?