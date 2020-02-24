Xbox Insiders can now eject discs with their controllers

An Xbox 360 feature is making a comeback. Those with faulty disc eject buttons, alternatively those who can't stand to get up and press a button to eject a physical disc, will soon be able to eject their Xbox One games with a press of a button on their Xbox One controllers. Granted, you'll have to get up and switch the disc out by walking over to the console either way, but for the former category, this seems like a solution to the broken eject button issue.

The feature is live right now for Xbox Insider members and is likely to officially drop shortly if all goes well.