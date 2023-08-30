Xbox hires Sony veteran as Director for Partnerships in Japan

HQ

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said on several occasions that he would love to buy more Japanese developers and want Xbox to perform better in Japan. While there has been an increase of major Japanese games for Xbox during recent years, Microsoft's consoles are still missing a whole lot.

And that's where Mena Sato Kato comes in. She is the former Vice President of Mobile Business at Sony Interactive Entertainment and worked for Sony for eight years. Now she has joined the Xbox team in Japan instead with the title Director for Partnerships in Japan. This was revealed on her LinkedIn, where she says she will be "responsible for leading partnerships for Japanese publishers at Xbox".

She also adds that "I hope to see many of you at TGS", which means Sato Kato will be a the huge gaming expo later this month in her new role.

Hopefully Mena Sato Kato's work will lead to even more games coming for Xbox in the future, and we wishes her the best of luck.

