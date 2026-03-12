Xbox Helix development starts on PC - literally

HQ

Is the next Xbox more of a PC or a console? This question has dominated comment sections and social media among gamers over the past week, but yesterday we began to see the answer. As we reported on Wednesday evening, we received a flood of information about Xbox Helix from GDC, including information about performance, new hardware features, backward compatibility, and the revelation that development kits for Xbox Helix will begin shipping in 2027.

But how do you best develop games for the device? Well, Microsoft had an answer to that too, as noted by The Verge editor Tom Warren on Bluesky. Signs at Microsoft's presentation read:

"Build Xbox on PC. Our unified GDK builds for gaming on Windows PCs, Windows gaming handhelds, and next-gen consoles."

In short, future Xbox games will be developed using PC tools. This seems to confirm our suspicion that Xbox Helix is a hybrid console with (hopefully) the best of both worlds.