Xbox have started their Countdown Sale

A few weeks ago, Sony started their End of Year Deals sale (something we reported about). As the Sony deal ends tomorrow, this leaves space for Microsoft to start their counterpart called the Countdown Sale, which runs for another two weeks and can be found here.

We have found ten pretty good selections in various genres and price ranges, both old and new stuff, and we believe most of you will find something you like below:

• Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX - 60% off (£5.99 / €7.99)

• Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All - 60% off (£13.39 / €29.99)

• Batman: Arkham Collection - 75% off (£12.49 / €14.99)

• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition - 20% off (£79.99 / €87.99)

• Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle - 60% off (£34.00 / €39.99)

• Cyberpunk 2077 - 50% off (£24.99 / €34.99)

• Dying Light 2 Stay Human - 50% off (£29.99 / €34.99)

• Far Cry 6: Game of the Year Edition - 60% off (£39.99 / €47.99)

• FIFA 23 - 50% off (£29.99 / €34.99)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - 33% off (£26.24 / €29.99)

• The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One - 30% off (£59.49 / €69.99)

If you find some particularly good deal, we would appreciate you helping your fellow Gamereactor readers out in the comment section below. Sharing is caring, after all.