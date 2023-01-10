Xbox have a dedicated event planned for this month

HQ

Microsoft and the Xbox team have really made an effort with their summer events and Geoff Keighley's many shows during the last few years, but while the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 in June sure delivered the goods - The Game Awards last month did not. Both Nintendo and Sony had plenty of stuff to show, and the Xbox team had basically nothing.

It didn't take long before rumors started swirling that Microsoft had a smaller event planned themselves, which would explain the no-show at The Game Awards. Since then, the rumors have gotten stronger and stronger, and key members of the Xbox team themselves have implied that something might actually happen.

Now it seems like the new event has been revealed. It is the usually reliable editor of Windows Central, Jez Corden, who claims that Microsoft will have what is called an Xbox Developer Direct broadcast on January 25, if everything goes as planned.

According to the same source, Starfield won't be there as it is getting a dedicated Developer Direct at a later point, but we will get more information on Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall "and content from ZeniMax Online Studios" (likely related to The Elder Scrolls Online). The intent is to deliver a more "intimate look at some upcoming exclusives" rather than your typical E3 event, and the name Developer Direct seems to imply that the inspiration is brought from the Nintendo Direct streams.

While this is all still unconfirmed information, the Xbox marketing lead Aaron Greenberg tweeted that "This should be a fun week" after the Windows Central report was published, which makes us file all this in the binder marked "highly likely".