Xbox Has the Most New IPs of 2022

The year is very nearly over, and while a lot of gamers right now are picking their favourite title of the year, or spending their time arguing over which game should've won what at The Game Awards, there are other things to analyse within the industry.

Gamesindustry.biz has recently released an article taking readers through gaming in numbers for 2022. Revealing a bunch of interesting information, this article also takes a look at how many new releases were brought out from some of the biggest names in gaming, comparing them to how many IPs were launched as well.

It turns out that not a lot of new IPs were brought out by the big names in gaming this year, with notable companies such as Sony and Nintendo actually releasing no games that were part of a new IP. Xbox has somewhat picked up the pace as, combined with Bethesda, it managed to see the release of 4 new IPs in 2022.

Even though some of Sony's titles this year like God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West have been met with rave reviews, a lot of gamers would still like to see something fresh, which is where Xbox may have the edge. With so many studios at Microsoft's beck and call, it might be hard to match the output of the green brand.