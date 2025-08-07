Xbox has stopped development of Contraband

HQ

Do you remember that Avalanche Studios, the developers of the Just Cause games and Mad Max, unveiled Contraband back in 2021? I wouldn't blame you if you didn't, as we've barely heard anything about it since. That's why tonight's report shouldn't come as a big surprise after Xbox Game Studios' many cancellations and lay-offs lately.

Game File's Stephen Totilo reveals that Xbox and Avalanche have decided to stop developing Contraband. They don't use the word cancelled, but the game isn't in active development any more.

Not exactly a good sign for it ever making it to market, considering how even massive games like Perfect Dark aren't allowed to cross the finish line. It'll be interesting to see what this means for Avalanche when it's highly unlikely that the Swedish studio will be able to move all the people who worked on Contraband for more than five years over to other projects.