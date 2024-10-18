Xbox has started its massive Shocktober Sale just in time for Halloween

HQ

As we all know, Halloween is coming up, and not only does it mean pumpkins, scary movies and crappy weather, but it's also a great opportunity to save money as there are usually sales on horror-themed games at all major digital retailers. 2024 is no exception, and Microsoft has now started theirs.

Head over to the Shocktober Sale page to see what's on offer. To help you get started, we've picked out over 10 amazing deals on great games in a variety of genres that will help get you in the right Halloween mood.



Alien: Isolation - 75% off (£8.74 / €9,99)



Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - 40% off (£29.99 / €35,99)



Call of Cthulhu - 80% off (£3.14 / €3,99)



Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - 67% off (£2.22 / €3,13)



Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - 70% off (£23.99 / €26,99)

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil - 60% off (£13.19 / €15,99)

Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - 70% off (£22.49 / €25,49)

Little Nightmares Complete Edition - 75% off (£6.24 / €7,49)

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe - 65% off (£20.29 / €24,49)

Resident Evil 4 - 50% off (£16.49 / €19,99)



System Shock - 50% off (£17.49 / €19,99)



The Quarry - 86% off (£9.10 / €10,50)



If you find a particularly good offer, we hope you'll help your Gamereactor friends by letting us know in the comments section below. Sharing is caring, as the saying goes.