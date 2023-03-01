Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Xbox has some small surprises planned between now and June

But it seems it's saving the bigger reveals for the big showcase this summer.

With most of our gaming calendar for the first half of this year already sorted, it seems the surprises for the rest of 2023 will be revealed around June, when Xbox, Sony, and more are allegedly planning some big reveals.

Phil Spencer, in a recent interview with Xbox On, has confirmed that while we might get some smaller reveals for Xbox Game Pass, in a similar fashion to the GoldenEye announcement, most Xbox employees are getting ready for the June showcase.

"Obviously, the Game Pass portfolio continues to grow," Spencer said. "But most of our focus as a team is really on getting ready for the showcase."

With Starfield and Redfall already confirmed for this year, there are already some heavy hitters in Xbox's 2023 calendar. But, by the sounds of things, we could be getting some big surprises later on in the year.

Check out Phil Spencer's full interview below:

