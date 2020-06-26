Cookies

news

Xbox has revealed July's Games with Gold

As June comes to a close, a new lineup of free games to play via various subscriptions emerges.

We can't believe it either, June is about to be over and we're moving into July. Those of you who want to forget about the fact that isolation makes the time fly by a bit too quickly can hop into one of the games of the Xbox Games with Gold free lineup for the month of July.

The games the lineup consists of this time are the following;

Xbox One
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: July 1 - 31
Dunk Lords: July 16 - August 15
Xbox One & Xbox 360
Saints Row 2: July 1 - 15
Juju: July 16 - 31

