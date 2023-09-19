Xbox has "over a dozen" games in development with third-party studios

HQ

We already knew that Xbox Game Studios have several exclusive games in development with third-party studios making them, including something from Kojima Productions (Death Stranding) and People Can Fly (Bulletstorm, Outriders) as well as already announced titles like Contraband, Towerborne and Ara: History Untold.

But it turns out there are way more projects coming, and it seems like most of them are titles we've never even heard of. Xbox Game Studios' Director of Live Game Operations, Crystin Cox, had the following to say about all this in a new video shared by Microsoft:

"So there are quite a lot of projects that we're working on right now and we have over a dozen games that we are currently working on. Every single one of those projects is totally unique and we approach them in a very bespoke way."

If we're lucky, we might see at least some sign of life from a project or two on Thursday (September 21) as Microsoft has a showcase during Tokyo Game Show, something we've previously reported about.

You can check out the video below for the actual quote, fast forward to roughly 5 minutes and 30 seconds when the good stuff begins. Is there any studio in particular you hope are making a game with Microsoft?

