Xbox has officially started the Shocktober Sale

Halloween doesn't only mean pumpkins, scary movies and shitty weather, it is also a great opportunity to save some cash as there are usually horror themes sales going on from all major digital resellers. 2022 is no different and Microsoft has now kicked off the

Head over to the Shocktober Sale page to browse what's for sale. To help you get started, we have also picked out 10 awesome deals on games in varied genres that surely will put you in the right Halloween spirit.

• Alien Isolation The Collection - 80% off (£8.99 / €9.99)

• Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition - 60% off (£35.99 / €39.99)

• Blair Witch - 70% off (£7.49 / €8.99)

• Call of Cthulhu - 33% off (£3.93 / €4.99)

• Condemned: Criminal Origins - 80% off (£2.99 / €3.99)

• Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition - 33% off (£46.89 / €53.59)

• Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - 50% off (£17.49 / €19.99)

• Diablo Prime Evil Collection - 50% off (£24.99 / €29.99)

• Dying Light 2 Stay Human - 40% off (£35.99 / €41.99)

• Resident Evil: Raccoon City Edition - 67% off (£16.49 / €19.79)

• The Quarry - 40% off (£38.99 / €44.99)

If you find some particularly good deal, we would appreciate you helping your fellow Gamereactor readers out in the comment section below. Sharing is caring, after all.