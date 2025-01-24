Xbox has kicked of the Lunar New Year Sale

HQ

On January 29, it's time for another New Year's celebration as China enters the Year of the Snake. This is something that is increasingly being recognised in the gaming world, like today when Microsoft has started something they call Lunar New Year Sale.

The name clearly reveals what it is about, namely a sale with the opportunity to stock up on some entertainment, and with yesterday's double dose of Ninja Gaiden, we note that you can now find the best version of the original with a hefty discount, something we definitely think you should do.

Here are ten great suggestions for good deals and the sale can be found on the Xbox Store:



Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition - 80% off (£9.99 / €11,99)



Code Vein Deluxe Edition - 85% off (£9.74 / €13,49)



Crysis Remastered - 70% off (£7.49 / €8,99)



Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - 65% off (£8.74 / €10,49)



Ninja Gaiden Black - 50% off (£4.59 / €4,99)



Power Rangers Rita's Rewind - 20% off (£23.39 / €27,99)



Robocop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - 65% off (£20.99 / €24,49)



Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition - 65% off (£19.24 / €24,49)



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - 60% off (£13.99 / €15,99)



Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition - 40% off (£35.99 / €41,99)



If you find more great bargains, please let other Gamereactor readers know in the comments section. Sharing is, after all, caring.