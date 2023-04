HQ

If you feel like pimping your Xbox Series S/X with something new, you should boot up your console and head over to the settings right away. A dynamic Redfall background has been released, which is based on the image below (you can see an animated GIF in the tweet to get a rough idea of what it looks like).

The background is free of charge, and a reminder that Redfall launches on May 2 for PC and Xbox. It is also included with game pass starting day one.