Xbox has created a controller with a Scottish tartan pattern

Microsoft has teamed up with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers and Lochcarron of Scotland to create a unique version of an Xbox controller, all to celebrate 20 years of Xbox being in Scotland.

The controller is a typical Xbox controller, except it has been spruced up with a new appearance, a literal green tartan design over its body. While we can't talk much about the practicality of the design, it does look rather good.

The controller itself is being offered up as part of a competition, of which a single UK resident can be in for the chance to add this nifty bit of gear to their collection. You can take a look at the guidelines for the competition here, and also partake in the chance to win the controller, before the competition comes to an end on May 5, here.

As for how the controller was made, Xbox has produced a video that shows the construction process, which you can view for yourself below.