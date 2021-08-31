Xbox has become the official gaming partner of England's football teams

HQ

Xbox has been named as the official gaming partner of England's football teams. The deal that includes not only the Three Lions (men's team), but also the Lionesses (women's team) and the eLions esports team, also stretches to include vital locations for English football: Wembley Stadium and St. George's Park (the training ground for the teams).

Set to be a multi-year partnership, it will include a grassroots gaming campaign with the Football Association (the FA) to create football and gaming experiences across the country. To mark the launch of the partnership, Xbox and the FA are also working on driving inclusivity in gaming and football with the message "When Everybody Plays, We All Win."

"At Xbox we strive to remove barriers and to empower people to experience the joy of play: millions of people around the world find common ground and connect through playing games, as they do with football," said Marcos Waltenberg, Director of Global Xbox Partnerships.

"In The FA we see a tremendous organization which has the same drive and ambition to empower people as we do at Xbox. Through our partnership we aim to bring further value to the England Football Teams and power the dreams of players and fans everywhere."

We're told in the announcement blog post that details on upcoming activities and how fans can get involved will be unveiled in the near future.