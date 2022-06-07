Xbox has a second event next week with news, trailers and developers

HQ

Microsoft seems to have quite a lot to show this week. On Thursday, they are participating in Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest, and on Sunday they have the 90-minute long Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, but clearly this isn't enough.

Therefore Microsoft has now announced another stream on June 14 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, in which we can expect them to "share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and speak with some of your favorite game creators". This stream is also planned to last for 90 minutes.

So if you think your hottest upcoming game didn't get enough attention this week, chances are we'll still get a more fleshed out look next week. You can follow the Microsoft streams on Twitch and YouTube.

What would your dream announcement from Microsoft be?