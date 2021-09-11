English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Xbox has a couch co-op sale right now

It'll run until September 13.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We love playing multiplayer games online as much as the next guy. But it is few things that are as much fun as good couch co-op with a friend, family or perhaps a loved one.

If you are looking for some good local multiplayer for this fall and winter, now is a good time to stock up on games as Xbox has now launched a Couch co-op sale that runs until September 13. There are plenty of titles available that offers local multiplayer with discounts of up to 80%, and the selection is actually really good.

Here are ten Gamereactor favourites from the sale:

A Way Out - 80% off
Guardian Heroes - 50% off
Lego Harry Potter: Collection - 55% off
Moving Out - 50% off
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - 25% off
Overcooked 2 (Gourmet Edition) - 50% off
Rayman Legends - 75% off
Team Sonic Racing - 50% off
Tricky Towers - 60% off
Trine: Ultimate Collection - 70% off

Xbox has a couch co-op sale right now


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy