Xbox has a couch co-op sale right now

We love playing multiplayer games online as much as the next guy. But it is few things that are as much fun as good couch co-op with a friend, family or perhaps a loved one.

If you are looking for some good local multiplayer for this fall and winter, now is a good time to stock up on games as Xbox has now launched a Couch co-op sale that runs until September 13. There are plenty of titles available that offers local multiplayer with discounts of up to 80%, and the selection is actually really good.

Here are ten Gamereactor favourites from the sale:

• A Way Out - 80% off

• Guardian Heroes - 50% off

• Lego Harry Potter: Collection - 55% off

• Moving Out - 50% off

• Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - 25% off

• Overcooked 2 (Gourmet Edition) - 50% off

• Rayman Legends - 75% off

• Team Sonic Racing - 50% off

• Tricky Towers - 60% off

• Trine: Ultimate Collection - 70% off