Xbox hardware revenue has grown by 232%

The 2021 fiscal year Q3 financial report for Microsoft has been unveiled, and amid sharing a whole bunch of details about how the company has fared over the last three months, it has further released information on how Xbox is doing for the massive technology company.

First reported on by The Verge, it has been noted that Xbox hardware revenue is up a whopping 232%, thanks to it only being the second quarter that the Xbox Series consoles have been on sale. Then on top of that, Xbox content and services revenue has risen by 34% (when compared to 2020 Q3's report), showing that Xbox Game Studios titles and Xbox Game Pass is generating revenue for the company. The official statistics for Xbox Game Pass subscribers over Q3 has not yet been revealed, however.

Furthermore, the report also noted that gaming revenue for Microsoft is up $1.2 billion, which is a 50% increase, and a result of the success of the formerly mentioned areas.

The report did delve into other areas of Microsoft's portfolio, including a mention that overall revenue for the company is up 19%, reaching $41.7 billion, and that net-income has grown by 44% to $15.5 billion.