Xbox had record-low sales in the US last year

It's no secret that Xbox Series sales have struggled over the past year. However, according to new data compiled by Circana, the performance hasn't just been sluggish — sales have hit record lows, making 2024 the worst year ever for Xbox on the U.S. market.

A total of just 2.7 million units were sold in 2024, a significant drop from 3.8 million the previous year. In comparison, the PlayStation 5 sold over four million units during the same period, with global sales now exceeding 70 million units. Circana's report doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the results are largely attributed to Microsoft's strategy of prioritizing Xbox as a service rather than a hardware-focused platform.

Despite these figures, Phil Spencer emphasizes that hardware remains a key part of the Xbox ecosystem and that future consoles aim to compete with unique, specific advantages rather than relying on exclusive titles.

