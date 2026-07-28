Xbox had a major outage for almost a day which prevented people from playing

HQ

It hasn't been all fun and games for Xbox players over the past month, as Microsoft has shed several studios and begun laying off thousands of people. For those hoping to find solace in a little gaming, the bad news continued yesterday.

Xbox online services experienced major glitches, and users reported that they couldn't play games, not even those they owned on disc. The problems lasted for many hours, and it wasn't until Monday evening that the support team posted that they wanted to "apologize for the long-running nature of this issue," adding that while things were starting to improve, problems still persisted:

"Things are slowly improving, though players worldwide may still experience failures launching games, along with potential sign-in and purchase issues."

By the time you read this, it should hopefully be working flawlessly (we were not experiencing issues when we tested it), but this highlights the enormous vulnerability of fully digital systems. Without servers, you don't own a single game, which has been a hot topic since Sony announced that it will go fully digital starting in January 2028.