Xbox gives Game Pass Core members 3 great games for free next week

When Microsoft confirmed Xbox Live Gold was finally being shut down, they told us the library of Game Pass Core titles would expand 2 or 3 times a year. It seems like we won't get many additions at a time, but the quality is definitely high.
Microsoft reveals that Game Pass Core members can look forward to Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete and Wreckfest being added to the library of "free" games you get as part of the subscription on the 23rd of April.
That's obviously not all, as we're in the middle of April. This means that the time has come to announce the games being added to the higher tier of Game Pass in the second half of the month:
Some games will as usual also be leaving the service on the 30th of April: