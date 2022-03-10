Xbox gets plenty of new features with the March update

HQ

Microsoft has now officially launched the March update for Xbox, and in a lengthy post over at Xbox Wire, they explain which features that have been added.

One requested feature is the Pin to Quick Resume. With this, you can make sure that your favourite games always resumes where you left them in a matter of seconds. Normally, Quick Resume holds six games and the oldest one is replaced when you play more new games. If you play a lot of titles but often return to a special one (or a few of them), you should now pin it.

Another new feature is Share Button Remapping. With this, you can remap the Share button to do something else than take screenshots or videos. Microsoft suggests that you can use it for "actions like mute TV, open friends list, open achievements, and many others". Then there's also Xbox Device Firmware Updates which "includes fixes and updates that deliver performance improvements to Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support".

The final new addition is New Audio Setup Wizard which will assist you to "configure the best possible settings for your unique A/V setup".

