Xbox gets new suspending games feature to increase download speeds

A new option has popped up on the consoles of those who have signed up for the Xbox Insider programme, allowing them to suspend games to increase their download speeds. The feature was revealed by Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie, who tweeted:

"Hey Xbox Insiders! Did you notice these changes rolling out now? Suspend in the queue will let you download at full speed while making sure your game remains resumable (or quick resume-able on Series X|S). New banners in the Full Library will take you to more useful categories!"

The feature should allow games and other features to download faster on consoles as it frees up the portion of your connection reserved for online connectivity. As for how much of an impact the feature itself will make is something we'll have to keep an eye on, but considering you can use Quick Resume with game suspension on Xbox Series, it does seem like a welcome addition.

Likewise, the new banners that have been added to the Full Library should make it much easier to sift through the mountains of games that Xbox Game Pass makes available to its subscribers.