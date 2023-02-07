Xbox gets a Stellar Shift controller on Valentine's Day

HQ

If you are planning on buying a new controller for Xbox, we suggest you hold you horses for another week. Thanks to both leaks on Twitter and pre-mature publishing on several European Amazon stores (which has since been removed, a reliable sign that it's the real deal), we now know that Microsoft launches a Stellar Shift controller on Valentine's Day, which is February 14.

It's mainly purple and blue, and Microsoft claims it "changes color with light and motion". The grips have also gotten some love and sports purple and black swirls. While we don't have any officially released images yet, you can check out the boxart in the tweet below.

Perhaps something to treat yourself or a loved one to on Valentine's Day?