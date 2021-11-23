Xbox gets a massive coffee table book campaign on Kickstarter

HQ

A whole lot of video game consoles have got pretty impressive coffee table books with expensive paper and print as well as great design. As Xbox just turned 20 years old, now the time has come for such a coffee table book dedicated to Microsoft's first console called Celebrating 20 Years of the Original Xbox.

Just as most other similar projects, it will be financed via a Kickstarter campaign needing £35,000. At the time of writing (and only one day), it has reached half of this sum, so it will likely be realised. There are several available tiers, from one that grants you a PDF of the content, to a Community Contributor Edition which will have your name printed in the book and an Ultimate Edition which allows you to "pen a maximum of 500 words to share your memories of Xbox with the wider community" in the book.

Sounds interesting? Head over to the campaign over here and get yourself a nice Christmas present (which is shipping in June). You deserve it!