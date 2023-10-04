Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Xbox gets a golden controller option

It's called the Gold Shadow Special Edition Controller and launches on October 17.

You can never have to many controllers, as you never know when friends will drop by for some multiplayer. Also, there are few things that beats the feeling of breaking in a brand new controller. But lets be honest, it's more fun buying them if they also look good, and that's where Gold Shadow Special Edition Controller comes in.

Microsoft has now announced another color for their controllers and this one is special. As the name implies, it is golden and has a "gold-to-black metallic finish" as well as "rubberised diamond-pattern side grips". It will be released on October 17, but you can pre-order them starting now if you want make sure you get your golden nugget as soon as possible.

You can check out a quick presentation video in the Instagram post below, and we also have three images to offer.

