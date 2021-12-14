Xbox Gear Shop is selling 'Red Ring of Death' posters

HQ

Xbox 360 was a wonderful console in many ways and laid the foundation for a lot of things we take for granted today, from wireless controllers as standard to full online implementation and the Achievements. It was also very easy to develop for, something that often gave the best multiformat versions, despite Playstation 3 in theory being a more powerful console.

But it came with a huge flaw. One of the biggest in gaming history, even. We're of course talking about the infamous Red Ring of Death. The first generation consoles simply died, over and over again. Some had to return their console for service more than five times. Microsoft survived this by giving compensation for console returns, extending the warranty and put a highly effective system for returns in place with people picking your console up at home and also deliver it back when finished.

Today, Red Ring of Death is a widely know phenomenon and Microsoft makes no attempts to hide this embarrassing chapter in the Xbox history. In the documentary series we reported about yesterday, there's an episode called Red Ring of Death, and now the Xbox Gear Shop takes things a step further by actually selling posters with the feared error code's red ring.

There are also other posters to browse among if you don't want to be reminded of the era you never knew if your plans to play with friends was going to work, as it was Russian roulette every time you booted up your Xbox 360. We've included the Red Ring of Death poster and a selection of others on sale below.