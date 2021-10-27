Xbox gaming revenue had a 16% increase in the last quarter

HQ

Microsoft's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, and this means their first quarter of the year ended on September 30. Late yesterday, it was time for the fiscal report and Microsoft had mainly really good news to share. The company have a revenue of $45.3 billion, of which $20.5 billion is net income (it roughly means Microsoft earns enough to buy two and a half ZeniMax/Bethesdas in three months).

Their biggest income drivers are cloud, Office and server but Windows revenue did in fact also increase by 10% during this quarter despite shortages in the PC market. Microsoft expects Windows to do even better next quarter and CEO Satya Nadella says PC is now more important than ever:

"The PC will be more critical than ever. There has been a structural shift in PC demand emerging from this pandemic."

So how did Xbox? Microsoft says they "shipped more Xbox Series S/X consoles than expected, even as demand exceeds supply". The increase in hardware revenue was 166% compared to same quarter last year, and the overall gaming revenue increased with 16% to $3.6 billion, which was the best first quarter for Xbox ever.

As expected, we didn't get any numbers for Xbox Game Pass, probably due to the fact that it was recently revealed that it hadn't reached the target of 47.8% growth during 2021, and had increased with 37.5% instead. A reasonable guess is that Microsoft will be more willing to reveal Xbox Game Pass numbers after the launch of Forza Horizon 5 in November and Halo Infinite in December.

Thanks DomsPlaying