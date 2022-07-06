Xbox Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles

HQ

If you subscribe to Xbox Live Gold, you are also entitled to the Games with Gold program, which unfortunately hasn't been very good for a couple of years, with just a few month as exceptions.

Perhaps we are now seeing a sign that Microsoft prepares to simply remove the Xbox Live Gold subscription altogether, as they have now informed all subscribers that Xbox 360 games will be removed from the service starting October. Titles you have already claimed won't be affected though, as those Xbox 360 games are yours forever.

"Beginning October 1, 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles.

We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalog; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month.

This will not impact any Xbox 360 games that you downloaded before October 2022. Any Xbox 360 titles that you redeem via Games with Gold before that time are yours to keep on your Xbox account, regardless of whether you continue your subscription.

Thank you for being a loyal member."

It should be noted that Sony stopped adding games from the same console generation (Playstation 3) three years ago. So while this is undoubtedly sad news, it's still pretty impressive that we've been getting Xbox 360 titles for such a long time.