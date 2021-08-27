Xbox Games with Gold is shaping up in September

HQ

After a long drought of mostly mediocre and old games, the monthly Xbox Games with Gold has started to shape up lately. September proves that this is probably no co-incidence, but rather a result of users complaining about the offered selection and wanting something better.

The new games that you'll be able to download starting September 1 has now been introduced over at Xbox Wire, and those are:

• Warhammer: Chaosbane - Available September 1 to 30

• Mulaka - Available September 16 to October 15

• Zone of the Enders HD Collection - Available September 1 to 15

• Samurai Shodown II - Available September 16 to 30

We can actually recommend you to claim all of them, something we haven't been able to say honestly for quite a while - even if there's certainly still room for improvement. Take a sneak peak of the games in the trailer below.

What do you think of this selection?