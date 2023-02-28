Xbox Games with Gold for March presented

HQ

The Games with Gold titles haven't exactly been heavy hitters for a few years, quite the opposite in fact, but during the last few months, at least there seems to be a slight increase in quality. All this is true for March as well, as we're talking about indie efforts that have seen positive reviews, although games you've probably never even heard of and hardly anything that will get your juices flowing.

Here's what Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can claim in March, of which we especially can recommend you to check out Lamentum:



Trüberbrook: Available March 1 to 31



Sudden Strike 4 (Complete Collection): Available March 1 to March 31



Lamentum: Available March 16 to April 15

