Yesterday, Sony announced that April's PlayStation Plus Essential games will be Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron, and now it's Xbox' turn to reveal next month's "freebies".

Microsoft has announced that the following two games will be April's Games with Gold:



Out of Space the entire month



Peaky Blinders: Mastermind from April 16 - May 15



What do you think about the line-up?