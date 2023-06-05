Xbox Games Showcase will probably show more gameplay than the PlayStation Showcase

HQ

One of Alex, Ben and yours truly's biggest disappointments with May's PlayStation Showcase was that it consisted of too many CG or cinematic trailers. It sounds like Microsoft won't make the same mistake.

Aaron Greenberg, the vice president of Xbox Games Marketing, stated the following when a Twitter user raised the subject of what kind of trailers we'll see in the Xbox Games Showcase on June 12:

"None of our first party games in the show are full CG trailers. Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans."

Not surprising considering Microsoft was also criticised for having too many CG trailers in their summer showcase a few years ago, but it's still nice to get a confirmation. It raises one question though: which games will show gameplay and which ones will just be in-engine? We already know Forza Motorsport will show gameplay, and seeing more of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is a surefire bet. What about Avowed, Gears 6, MachineGames' Indiana Jones, Fable and other games we've seen CG trailers for before or haven''t been announced yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.