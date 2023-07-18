Xbox Games Showcase was Microsoft's most viewed event ever

HQ

We're little over a month away from Gamescom in Cologne, which runs from August 23 to 27. One of the confirmed exhibitors is Microsoft who has implied on several occasions that it "will be a special year" for Xbox at the event.

And perhaps we have now gotten a clue as to why Microsoft has decided to put extra effort in to the event this year, as they have now confirmed on Xbox Wire that last month's Xbox Games Showcase is officially their "most-watched Xbox show ever" with over 92 million views. Thanks to the very strong showcase and the following Starfield Direct, they enjoyed a 38% rise in viewership compared to last year.

As the fans seemed to appreciate the format used and what was shown, it's easy to see why Microsoft wants more of this, and they have also confirmed that we can look forward to the "biggest ever booth" they've ever had at Gamescom.

Microsoft says they will "have more news in the next few weeks about our presence at the show - stay tuned", which hopefully means a few surprises. As usual, Gamereactor will visit Gamescom and cover everything that happens at the event, so make sure to follow us.

What did you think of the Xbox Game Showcase which included titles like Avowed, Fable, Forza Motorsport, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield as well as first party announcements like Clockwork Revolution and Towerborne (as well as third part games such as Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Star Wars Outlaws and some Persona love)?