Xbox Games Showcase set for June 9

Microsoft has (thankfully) confirmed the exact date and time for the Xbox Games Showcase this summer. The event will take place at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST on June 9, and as was the case with last year's show, it will be followed up by a second showcase, although this one is a bit more secretive.

The second show hasn't been explicitly confirmed, but The Verge does note that it will be related to 2024's Call of Duty game, which is claimed to be Black Ops Gulf War.

Speaking about the double-whammy of shows, Microsoft and Xbox states: "This will also be our first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios, in addition to titles from our third-party partners."

As for what we expect the show to include, the major releases planned for the second half of 2024 will no doubt be in attendance, including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, and Ara: History Untold, but no doubt we can also look forward to a few other projects that have been teased in the past, such as Fable, the Diablo IV expansion, perhaps the Starfield Shattered Space expansion, and some other goodies from last year's show, plus a collection of welcome indies.

What do you hope to see at this year's showcase?