Xbox Games Showcase might not make the same promises as last year

The Xbox Games Showcase set for June may not promise that all of the games shown off at the event will be in our hands within the next 12 months.
According to Jez Corden, Microsoft is ditching the idea that every game it shows off will be released within a 12-month window after the event. After last year, where Starfield and Hollow Knight: Silksong among a few other titles were "promised" to us in a year's time, it makes sense that Xbox wouldn't want to make any more false guarantees.
Starfield isn't coming out too much later than expected, and will be with us in early September, but for Hollow Knight: Silksong and Forza Motorsport, we have no idea on when these games will be with us, meaning that it felt like somewhat of a hollow promise for Microsoft when it told us everything we saw would be out in a year's time.
Will you be tuning into the Xbox and Starfield Showcase on the 11th of June?