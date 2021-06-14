LIVE
logo hd live | E3 2021 - Day 3 - Broadcast Pre-Show, Intellivision, Take-Two Interactive Panel, Indie Showcase and
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Xbox Games Showcase: Extended announced for Thursday

And we have a deeper look into Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 planned for this week as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Even though Microsoft had their E3 press conference yesterday and are showing more from both Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 today, they still aren't completely done with E3 related news. Microsoft has announced a follow up event that will run on June 17 at 19:00 called Xbox Games Showcase: Extended.

This will be hosted by Parris Lilly, known from Kinda Funny Xcast's and also Gamertag Radio, and we can expect talks with several major first party developers:

"We are also excited to announce the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase: Extended. This special showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny Xcast's and Gamertag Radio's, Parris Lilly, will air on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 AM PT. It will feature conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and our talented dev partners from around the world."

Something to look forward to, hopefully.

Xbox Games Showcase: Extended announced for Thursday
Microsoft


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy