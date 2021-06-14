Xbox Games Showcase: Extended announced for Thursday

Even though Microsoft had their E3 press conference yesterday and are showing more from both Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 today, they still aren't completely done with E3 related news. Microsoft has announced a follow up event that will run on June 17 at 19:00 called Xbox Games Showcase: Extended.

This will be hosted by Parris Lilly, known from Kinda Funny Xcast's and also Gamertag Radio, and we can expect talks with several major first party developers:

"We are also excited to announce the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase: Extended. This special showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny Xcast's and Gamertag Radio's, Parris Lilly, will air on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 AM PT. It will feature conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and our talented dev partners from around the world."

Something to look forward to, hopefully.