Xbox Games Showcase concludes with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 announcement

HQ

There have been many rumours that have suggested that Activision would be doubling-down on the Black Ops formula for 2025, continuing on where 2024's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 left off. This would lead to a similar setup to 2022 and 2023, when we had back-to-back Modern Warfare games to enjoy. This has now been confirmed.

As the final announcement for the showcase and ahead of The Outer Worlds 2 Direct, we got to meet Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Beyond a mostly cinematic reveal that confirmed that Mason and Menendez would be back somehow, the trailer didn't show off much else of significance. Sure, we know that it'll have a more futuristic focus with VTOL aircraft, robotic dog-like creatures, and invisible cloaking systems, plus on top of this a small glimpse at the undead affirms that Zombies will be back too, but otherwise, no other official information was presented in the trailer.

Considering the slate of rumours pertaining to 2026's Call of Duty, which is said to be made by Infinity Ward and once again offering a Modern Warfare setting, we can assume that the annual launch routine will be preserved, and that Black Ops 7 will likely debut in the autumn. It is however developed by both Treyarch and Raven Software, will get a gameplay blow out and reveal in the summer before eventually arriving on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and as a Game Pass day one launch once again, meaning subscribers won't need to shell out any additional pennies for it.

In terms of the plot and story, Xbox Wire notes the following: "The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by conflict and psychological warfare following the narrative events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. With cutting-edge technology in hand, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.

"Squad up with friends or play solo in the innovative Co-op Campaign, harness near-future weaponry in the signature Multiplayer mode packed with brand-new maps, and descend into the next twisted chapter of Round-Based Zombies in the heart of the Dark Aether."