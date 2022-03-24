Xbox games might run a lot better than PS5 games in the future

HQ

AMD has confirmed that the newly announced FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 will also be supported by the Xbox consoles, on top of all the Radeon RX cards on PC. If you're not familiar with FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0, this is AMD's equivalent to Nvidia's DLSS, allowing games to run considerably better without sacrificing resolution (imagine it as a big evolution on the up-scaling technology).

By supporting FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0, Xbox Series X games might be able to run performance modes (60 fps) at 4K, instead of lower resolutions as we usually have to sacrifice now-a-days. There is still no word regarding PlayStation 5 supporting FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0.

